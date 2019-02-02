Martha H. Welgosh, 97, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, while surrounded by her children.



Born in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Mitkiewicz Karczewski.



Martha was employed at Penn State Belt and Buckle, Wilkes-Barre Twp., and later as custodian at the Luzerne County Courthouse until her retirement.



She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony on April 14, 1999; sisters, Bernadine Chesslock, Helen Isbel, Geraldine Everett, and Irene Brown; and brothers, Frank, John, and Joseph Karczewski.



Surviving is her daughter, Mary Ann Polney (Leo) of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; sons, Joseph Welgosh (Cathy) of Wilkes-Barre Township, Raymond Welgosh (Barbara) of Ashley, John Welgosh (Brenda) of Dorrance, Robert Welgosh of Wilkes-Barre, and Anthony Welgosh (Carol) of Dallas, PA; 16 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; sister, Ann Marie Benoski; and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

