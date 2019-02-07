Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin B. Birosak. View Sign

Martin B. Birosak passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



Martin graduated from Plains High School in 1950. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and joined the U.S. Air Force immediately after high school.



He attended basic training in Texas and then went to radar school at Keefler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. He was stationed in Okinawa and fought in the Korean War as a crew member on B29s.



Marty was a wonderful husband to Margie (he called her Kush - short for her maiden name, Kushner, always telling everyone that he loved her very much and she was the best wife he could ever wish for.



He was involved with his many grandchildren, always hoping that he would see them graduate from high school. He reached that goal as they are grown, and he is so proud of all of their accomplishments in their lives.



Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Kozich; father, Martin A. Birosak; and sons, Robert and Ronald Birosak.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret; brother, John Birosak and his wife, Agnes, New Mexico; children, Donna Klug, Harveys Lake; Sharon Lobitz and her husband, Dr. Stanley Lobitz, Harveys Lake; Martin Birosak, Wilkes-Barre; and Thomas Birosak, Plains Twp.; and grandchildren, Ryan M. Klug, Kingston; Corrine Klug, Allentown; Karlie Lobitz, Miami, Fla.; Shannon Landsburger, Oklahoma; Sarah Birosak and her son, Theodore, Oklahoma; and Amanda Breitenkamp, her husband, Edward, and their children, Hailey and Hudson, Missouri.



Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bassett, 688 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.





