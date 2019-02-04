Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Marcin. View Sign

Mary B. Marcin, Lt. Colonel



Mary, affectionately known as "Mamie," was our beloved sister, loving aunt, dear cousin, and faithful friend, who completed her earthly journey and went on to her heavenly home.



Although our lives will never be the same, we are grateful she is at peace and in the open arms of the loved ones who went ahead and ultimately, with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.



Born March 7, 1930, in Swoyersville, Mary was the daughter of the late John and Mary Olejnik Marcin.



She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. At church, she enjoyed making thousands of pierogis and helping out at the bazaars, threading needles for quilts, baking her famous brownies and cakes and in any other way she could.



Her love of people was evident in the work she chose and in the way she lived her life. After graduating from Swoyersville High School, Mary went on to further her education and began her nursing career at Our Lady of Victory, Lackawanna, N.Y. She then graduated as a registered nurse from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing.



Following nursing school, Mary served as a registered nurse in the United States Air Force, where after 20 years of service she attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1984. On flying status, she traveled across the globe to help and transport sick and injured people to safety.



Mary visited many beautiful places and made life-long friendships all over the world, but her home was with her family and church. Mary B. Marcin, Lt. Col. USAF retired, returned home to Swoyersville to care for her parents, other family members and volunteer her time with hospice patients.



Mary was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Memorial Post 1601, Swoyersville, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 644, Swoyersville.



In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John Marcin; her niece, Nicole Marcin; and her sisters-in-law, Ryoko Marcin and Catherine Marcin.



The love she had for her nieces and nephews was immeasurable; Aunt Mamie never missed a birthday or any special life event. Her family get-togethers, especially at Christmas, created memories we'll never forget.



Mary loved each of us in a special way and she will remain in our hearts forever.



Surviving are her sister, Sister Florence Marcin, SSCM, Danville; brothers, Joseph G. "Moe" Marcin, Swoyersville; Vince Marcin and his wife, Tricia, Noxen; Mark Marcin, and his wife, Bonnie, Swoyersville; sister, Ann Cencetti, and her husband,Dino, Whitesboro, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; her dear friend, Sister Katie Ann Morris, SSCM; and her loving helpers, Gary and Kelly Marcin.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Mercy Center for their loving and compassionate care provided to Mary.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating.



Those attending the funeral mass are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday.



Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

168 Wyoming Ave

Wyoming , PA 18644

