Mary E. Chebalo, a life resident of Beach Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Wesley Village, Pittston.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Chebalo.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 9, 1911, daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Regiec. She was a graduate of Wilkes-Barre city schools and worked in the garment industry throughout Wyoming Valley. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Son James; sister, Anna Chwastek; brother, Joseph Regiec; and twin brother, John Regiec.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tracey and her husband, Patrick Brady, Harveys Lake; James and his wife, Kim Chebalo, Elmira, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Liam, Brady; nieces, Paulette Wolanski, Darlene Smith and their families.
The funeral was held Saturday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019