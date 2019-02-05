Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Drum Eroh. View Sign

Mary E. Drum Eroh, 86, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born July 8, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Albert R. and Mary E. Hill Drum. She graduated from Newport High School in 1950.



Mary was employed by Dolly Dress and several local dress factories before working at Manor Sportswear for 18 years, until it closed.



Mary was an active member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher and took part in many church activities. She was a member of the Twilighters and a former Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Over the years, she made many scarves, which she gave to others as gifts. Babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of her greatest pleasures.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Drum, Calvin Fornwald and Raymond Drum; and sisters, Dorothy Kania and Ruth Ioanna.



She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of nearly 67 years, Donald P. Eroh; daughters, Denise Dean and husband, James, Dorrance; Donna Walck and husband, John, Dorrance; Doreen Oldershaw and husband, Don, Mountain Top; Darla Cadwalader and husband, Kevin, Manteca, Calif.; nine grandchildren, John, Eric, Erin, Tristan, Shane, Bianca, Lauren, Blake and Glynis; eight great-grandchildren, Nate, Clayton, Layla, Aidan, Mikayla, Emma, Landyn and Abbigayle; her sister, Marion Hildebrand, Mountain Top; brother, Albert Drum, Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Louis Aita officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance Twp.



Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday in Emmanuel United Church of Christ.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Emmanuel UCC Memorial Fund, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, PA 18707; or to the .



