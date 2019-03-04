Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Woods Cronauer. View Sign

Mary Ellen Woods Cronauer, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Attorney James McCabe and Elizabeth Ward McCabe. Mary Ellen was a 1947 graduate of GAR Memorial High School. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary by her father's law firm, she was later employed by C.W. Schultz Plumbing & Heating and as a medical secretary.



Mary Ellen was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she had been a member of St. Therese's Church in Wilkes-Barre.



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond G. Woods Sr., in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Neil Wolsieffer; daughter-in-law, Sandy Woods; and by her brother, James McCabe.



She is survived by her husband, Raymond F. Cronauer ;and by her children,



Mary Beth Kenny and her husband, Tom, Charlestown, Md.; Nancy Atherton and her husband, James, Mountain Top; Raymond Woods and his wife, Gina, Lewisberry; Sharon Lavan and her husband, Brian, Wilkes-Barre; and Dr. Michael Woods and his wife, Mary Jo, Longmeadow, Mass.; stepchildren, Judith Belles, Duryea; Raymond F. Cronauer, Naples, Fla.; Barabara Krieger and her husband, Rob, Pittsburgh; Rick Cronauer and his wife, Lynne, Wilkes-Barre; Daniel Cronauer and his wife, Michelle, Mountain Top; Nancy Hooper and her husband, Brian, Ocean Pines, Md.; Maury Steinkirchner and her husband, Michael, Langhorne; and Karen Pavlichko; 27 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary Ellen's family would like to thank Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia and her caregiver and nurse, Nancy Balester, for their compassionate care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; the Wyoming Valley CYC, 36 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ellen's obituary at



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

