Mary Ellen Woods Cronauer, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Attorney James McCabe and Elizabeth Ward McCabe. Mary Ellen was a 1947 graduate of GAR Memorial High School. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary by her father's law firm, she was later employed by C.W. Schultz Plumbing & Heating and as a medical secretary.
Mary Ellen was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closing, she had been a member of St. Therese's Church in Wilkes-Barre.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond G. Woods Sr., in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Neil Wolsieffer; daughter-in-law, Sandy Woods; and by her brother, James McCabe.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond F. Cronauer ;and by her children,
Mary Beth Kenny and her husband, Tom, Charlestown, Md.; Nancy Atherton and her husband, James, Mountain Top; Raymond Woods and his wife, Gina, Lewisberry; Sharon Lavan and her husband, Brian, Wilkes-Barre; and Dr. Michael Woods and his wife, Mary Jo, Longmeadow, Mass.; stepchildren, Judith Belles, Duryea; Raymond F. Cronauer, Naples, Fla.; Barabara Krieger and her husband, Rob, Pittsburgh; Rick Cronauer and his wife, Lynne, Wilkes-Barre; Daniel Cronauer and his wife, Michelle, Mountain Top; Nancy Hooper and her husband, Brian, Ocean Pines, Md.; Maury Steinkirchner and her husband, Michael, Langhorne; and Karen Pavlichko; 27 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen's family would like to thank Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia and her caregiver and nurse, Nancy Balester, for their compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; the Wyoming Valley CYC, 36 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Ellen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2019
