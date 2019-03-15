Mary J. Butry, 96, of Noxen, passed into eternal peace on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home.
|
She is survived by daughter, Barbara Soltishick; sister, Helen Patton; grandson, Michael Soltishick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor of Noxen Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.
Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2019