Mary Louise Schartzer, 51, of Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Aventura at Creekside, Carbondale.
Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Bomboy Schartzer.
Mary Louise attended Greater Nanticoke Area School District and was a member of the former St. Francis Parish, Nanticoke. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Knitting and Crocheting Club at the Mill Memorial Library, and talking with friends at the Bus Stop Café, Nanticoke.
Surviving are her sister Anne Marie Bevan and her husband, Brian, Nanticoke; brother, Jim Schartzer and his fiancée, Sandy, Newport Twp.; nephews, Jeff, Brian, and Jacob Bevan; and great-nephew, Dylan Bevan.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
For additional information or to leave Mary's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2019