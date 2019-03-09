Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Coleman. View Sign

Mary Rose Coleman, 97, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home, as per her wishes.



Mary was the youngest daughter to the late Leonardo and Leonarda Speziale Baiera. Mary graduated as co-valedictorian of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1939.



Upon graduation, she was employed as a bookkeeper by the Union paper Supply Co. in Wilkes-Barre and as a secretary by the American Chain and Cable Co. in Exeter. Before her retirement in 1986, she was employed in an administrative capacity at the Wilkes-Barre Division of the Board of Veterans' Appeals, Washington, D.C., where she received awards for outstanding achievements.



After retirement, she volunteered at Wilkes Barre General Hospital. Mary held memberships in Wyoming Valley Art League, N.E.Opera Club, Society of Poets, National Association of Federal Retired Employees and the Cosmopolitan Senior Club.



Mary traveled extensively with her husband throughout many States and Canada and European Countries. She was a devoted member of St. Barbara's parish and formerly St. Rocco's Church in Pittston, where she was a member and officer of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Joseph, on March 22, 2001; an infant son; brothers, James, Samuel, and Michael; and sisters, Nellie Tuttilmondo, Lucy Vasta, Grace Baiera and Ida Giamber.



Surviving are her sons, Joseph Coleman and his wife, Trudy, of Avoca; Leonard and his wife, Mary Pat, of Exeter; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.



The funeral will be held on Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St Barbara's Parish, Memorial Street, Exeter.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



The family wishes to thank the professional and courteous staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care extended to her for the past three years - especially Sara, Cathy, Mary, Shannon, Deacon Pat, Julie, and all her other caregivers. Also to Dr. James Sheerer and Dr. Fratelli for their loving care.



As per her wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to St. Barbara's Church or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, in Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral Home Howell-Lussi Funeral Home

509 Wyoming Avenue

West Pittston , PA 18643

(570) 654-3741 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close