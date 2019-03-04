Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael E. Basta, 89, of Laflin, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



He was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Parsons, a son of Michael and Filomena Basta. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Leyte Gulf. He was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot as a production control supervisor until his retirement in 1990. He was later employed by St. Maria Goretti Church as the groundskeeper and maintenance man.



He was a life member of VFW Post 6227 in Parsons and later VFW LANI Post 6325 in Hudson. Over the years, Michael held several offices within the VFW organization including VFW chaplain, commander of VFW Post 6227, and commander of VFW Pennsylvania District 11 from 1970 to 1971.



He was also a life member of the PAV Club and Triangle Club, and held membership in many other organizations through the years including the Italian Club. Mr. Basta was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and also served as a lector and usher. An active member of the Big Band Society, he enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an accomplished Rumba dancer. He also enjoyed the outdoors and working in his yard.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Nicholas Basta.



Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Margaret A. (Peggy) Fritz Basta; children, Michael Basta and his wife, Sandra, Jenkins Twp.; Brian Basta and his wife, JoAnna, Pennsburg; grandchildren, Kristen, Michael Paul, Fiona and Garret; sister, Josephine Zionkowski, Ohio; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church. Interment with military honors will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. The viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Rosary Group of St. Maria Goretti Parish will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet and Rosary in the church 30 minutes prior to the funeral Mass.



