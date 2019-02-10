Michael J. Partika Sr., 81, of Kingston, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Riverview Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late John and Eva Borys Partika. He was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College. Mr. Partika served in the Naval Reserves, and was employed as a security guard for most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre, and sang in the choir for a number of years. He was a cantor and member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Kingston, for 13 years. He always said that singing in church was like praising the Lord twice.
He and his wife Nancy were married for 57 years last Oct. 28.
Besides his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Eva and her husband Mark Meginess, Hanover Twp.; son, Michael Partika, Jr., Wilkes-Barre; son, John and his wife, Pam Partika, Kingston; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Bill Pinere, Delaware; son, Alex Partika, Wilkes-Barre; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kost, Minersville; sister, Sandy Lukas, Plains Twp.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019