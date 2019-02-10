Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael J. Partika Sr., 81, of Kingston, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Riverview Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.



He was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late John and Eva Borys Partika. He was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College. Mr. Partika served in the Naval Reserves, and was employed as a security guard for most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre, and sang in the choir for a number of years. He was a cantor and member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Kingston, for 13 years. He always said that singing in church was like praising the Lord twice.



He and his wife Nancy were married for 57 years last Oct. 28.



Besides his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Eva and her husband Mark Meginess, Hanover Twp.; son, Michael Partika, Jr., Wilkes-Barre; son, John and his wife, Pam Partika, Kingston; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Bill Pinere, Delaware; son, Alex Partika, Wilkes-Barre; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kost, Minersville; sister, Sandy Lukas, Plains Twp.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Michael J. Partika Sr., 81, of Kingston, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Riverview Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.He was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late John and Eva Borys Partika. He was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College. Mr. Partika served in the Naval Reserves, and was employed as a security guard for most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre, and sang in the choir for a number of years. He was a cantor and member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Kingston, for 13 years. He always said that singing in church was like praising the Lord twice.He and his wife Nancy were married for 57 years last Oct. 28.Besides his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Eva and her husband Mark Meginess, Hanover Twp.; son, Michael Partika, Jr., Wilkes-Barre; son, John and his wife, Pam Partika, Kingston; daughter, Nancy and her husband, Bill Pinere, Delaware; son, Alex Partika, Wilkes-Barre; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Kost, Minersville; sister, Sandy Lukas, Plains Twp.The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Home A J Kopicki Funeral Home

263 Zerbey Ave

Kingston , PA 18704

(570) 287-3398 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close