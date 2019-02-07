Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam A. Rolland. View Sign

Miriam A. Rolland, formerly of Meadowland Avenue, Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Tiffany Court, Kingston, where she had been a resident.



Born April 14, 1925, in Savannah, Georgia, Miriam was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Mary Clarke Warner. Miriam graduated from public school in Savannah and attended Wilkes College, Wilkes-Barre.



A member of the "greatest generation," she served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as a nursing technician, and was honorably discharged after a four-year tour of duty.



While stationed at a hospital in Chicago, she tended to and later married William Rolland Sr. Prior to locating to Kingston, they resided in both Savannah and Wilkes-Barre, where they raised their family. She was devoted, loving wife and mother.



Her parents homestead, on the shore of the salty waters of the Vernon River estuary, provided a beautiful setting for family gatherings. Crabbing, shrimping, fishing and boating were among many activities the location provided. Their dog, sweet doggie, "Pennsylvania" once jumped into a bushel barrel of live blue crabs. It was not his best moment, but he easily survived the trauma.



Miriam was an advocate for civil rights in Savannah at a time when such views were unpopular. She had a great love and compassion for animals, often providing housing and care for injured dogs and cats. She also loved gardening and nurtured her yard for decades.



Long before their popularity, Miriam had a knowledge of and appreciation for the dangers of fluoridated water and food pesticides. She was an advocate of whole food vitamin supplements. She bemoaned the negative impact of large food conglomerates on the safety of our food supplies. Her "letters to the editor" were visionary.



She was preceded in death by her husband, daughters, Kimberly and Diane; sister, Isabel; and grandson, Thomas.



She is survived by a son, William Jr. and his wife, Sharon, Shavertown; daughter, Laura, Nanticoke; grandsons, William III and his wife, Stacy, Warrington; Robert and his wife, Liza, Dallas; Francisco, Mexico City; sister, Marguerite, Denver, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Quinlyn, Samuel, Anna and George.



Per Miriam's request, there will be no public viewing or service.



Memorial donations in Miriam's name may be made to Blue Chip Animal Rescue, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.





