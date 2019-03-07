Myron J. Giebus, 82, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron J. Giebus.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Petronick Giebus Sr.
Myron was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains Twp., Class of 1955, and was employed as a cabinet maker by Dorrance Millwork until his retirement. Myron also was a part time custom cabinet maker. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre, and built and donated woodworking items to local churches.
It addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley and Joseph Giebus.
Surviving are his brother, William Giebus Sr. and his wife, Janice, Plains Twp.; nephews, William Giebus Jr.; and Thomas Giebus and his wife, Melissa; niece, Janelle Giebus-Redus and her husband, Josh; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating.
Private interment will be held in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, in Myron's memory.
For information or to leave Myron's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 7, 2019