Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nancy A. Phillips, 52, of Kingston passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Nancy was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston. She graduated from GAR High School in 1984 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from King's College in 1988.



Nancy and her husband David were together 37 years. She enjoyed building Legos with her nieces and nephews. She found joy in making and giving jewelry to others, playing Scrabble and reading novels.



Surviving are her parents, William and Rita Kuklewicz; sister, Maryann Schmid; in laws, Robert and Pat Phillips; brothers- and sisters in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Nancy A. Phillips, 52, of Kingston passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.Nancy was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston. She graduated from GAR High School in 1984 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from King's College in 1988.Nancy and her husband David were together 37 years. She enjoyed building Legos with her nieces and nephews. She found joy in making and giving jewelry to others, playing Scrabble and reading novels.Surviving are her parents, William and Rita Kuklewicz; sister, Maryann Schmid; in laws, Robert and Pat Phillips; brothers- and sisters in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Religious Service Information St Ignatius Church

339 N Maple Ave

Kingston, PA 18704

Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close