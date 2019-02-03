Nancy A. Phillips, 52, of Kingston passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Nancy was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston. She graduated from GAR High School in 1984 and earned a bachelor's degree in business from King's College in 1988.
Nancy and her husband David were together 37 years. She enjoyed building Legos with her nieces and nephews. She found joy in making and giving jewelry to others, playing Scrabble and reading novels.
Surviving are her parents, William and Rita Kuklewicz; sister, Maryann Schmid; in laws, Robert and Pat Phillips; brothers- and sisters in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. in St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
St Ignatius Church
339 N Maple Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019