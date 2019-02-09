Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Griffith. View Sign

Nancy Griffith, 81, loving mother and devoted grandma, passed away at the Little Flower Manor on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, after a long hard fight to stay with those she loved.



She was born in the Stanton Hill section of Wilkes-Barre Twp. on May 3, 1937. She was the daughter of Stanley and Mary Sabatura Graylock.



Nancy was educated at the small school in Stanton Hill (off Casey Avenue) and the Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School. She married LeRoy Griffith in 1960.



Mrs. Griffith was employed at Sterling Tobacco, Wilkes-Barre; Penn State Belt and Buckle-Silco, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and Cer-Tech, Hanover Twp. She retired in 2002 to begin her greatest career as Grandma.



Nancy was a very strong, determined woman, never letting life's bumps and bruises get in her way. She was always doing something, belonging to many organizations and serving her family.



Mom loved to bake and cook and prided herself in always providing a homemade baked good it the family home. She was known as "mom" to many people. Mom had a great love for life and loved to share her humor and wit. She was well loved and had an impact on many lives. She enjoyed her summers at the beach.



Mrs. Griffith enjoyed many roles in her life: active member of both St. Joseph's Monastery and Our Lady of Hope Churches, PTA's, Stanton Hill Playground Assoc., driving the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Teeners to and from games, Wilkes-Barre Twp. Settlement Camp cook, Democrat Organization, and mostly the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 815. Nancy prided herself in her driving abilities and could be found doing donuts in a snow storm.



Nancy's greatest role in life was Grandma. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, endless love and will bring her eternal happiness. She loved them a "bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."



Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Griffith, and brother-in-law, John Sipos.



Mrs. Griffith is survived by her daughters, Danielle Griffith and Nancy Gallick; sons, Barry Griffith and Stanley Griffith; son-in-law, Andy Gallick; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Griffith; grandchildren, Hunter and Shannon Griffith; and sister, Charlotte Sipos.



The family would like to give a huge "thank you" to Little Flower Manor for their care and thoughtfulness.



We would like you to join in her celebration of life at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patient Fund at Little Flower Manor, 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Nancy's obituary at

