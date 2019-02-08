Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma A. Ruggere. View Sign

Norma A. Ruggere, 94, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Timber Ridge Healthcare Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Alfanso and Helen DiSanto. She graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She had worked for many years with Sea Isle Sports Wear, Wilkes-Barre.



She was a very active member of the Ladies of UNICO, a past president and had served in many capacities.



She was a longtime member of the former St. Thereses Church, Wilkes-Barre, and a current member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre.



She enjoyed spending time with her loving family.



She will be sadly missed by her children, Rachel Holko and husband, John; Eugene Ruggere and wife, Cyndi; grandchildren, John Holko and Christopher Holko, Angela Pietrucha and Michael Ruggere; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph DiSanto and wife, Harriet; sisters, Rachel Insalaco and Marion Fischer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Division and Barney streets, Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the Mass Saturday in the church.



Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Aloysius Building Fund or the Wyoming Valley Children's Association.

617 Carey Ave.

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702

