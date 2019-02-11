Olwen Williams Webb

  • "Happy birthday sweetie... May you Rest In Peace ❤"
    - Michelle T
  • "I will miss Olwen, her loving smile and her smiling voice. ..."
    - Barbara Britson
  • "While I never had the pleasure of meeting Olwen face to..."
    - Valerie Johnson
  • "I met Mrs.Olwen doing private duty at her living facility...."
    - Tezlynn Paige
  • "Hello my name Is Traci Irven. I'm one of the many honorary..."
    - Traci Irven

Olwen Williams Webb of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

Olwen, born Feb. 2, 1924, was the eighth and last child of Mary and William R. Williams, who had emigrated from Wales to Wilkes-Bare. She is survived by a son, two daughters, a niece to whom she was very close and her two children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019
