Olwen Williams Webb of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.
Olwen, born Feb. 2, 1924, was the eighth and last child of Mary and William R. Williams, who had emigrated from Wales to Wilkes-Bare. She is survived by a son, two daughters, a niece to whom she was very close and her two children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019