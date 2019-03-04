Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ontalee S. Ruggiero. View Sign

Ontalee S. Ruggiero of West Pittston passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in Philadelphia, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Black Walnut on Jan. 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida Pellicciotti Soricelli.



Ontalee was a graduate of West Pittston High School and worked as an administrative assistant to the president at both WILK and later WNEP-TV 16.



She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston.



Ontalee's family was her passion and although she and her late husband, Dr. Nicholas J. Ruggiero, had only one son, she loved and raised many children. Ontalee cherished hosting Friday night coffee club at her home around the kitchen table with friends and family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, talking on the phone and for the last four years, spending time with her beloved granddaughter. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a generous and selfless friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know her.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Silvio and Guido Soricelli.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Nicholas J. Ruggiero II and his wife, Angela, Philadelphia; granddaughter, Avelina Ruggiero; brothers, Dr. David Soricelli, Coatesville; Dr. Richard Soricelli and his wife, Dr. Rhonda Soricelli, Media; sister, Dolly Tozzi and her husband, Joseph, Lafayette Hill; Dr. Duane Soricelli and his wife, Rosemary, Lafayette Hill; multiple nieces and nephews.



Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Second Presbyterian Church, 143 Parsonage St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston; The or a .



