  • "I am saddened and heartsick to read of Tom' Passing. I..."
    - Bonnie Dimirco
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the Clarke Family in this difficult..."
    - Monique Chihorek
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Frank Clark
  • "My deepest sympathies to the Clarke family. My thoughts and..."
    - Manus Mulherin
  • "On behalf or our entire family we are very sorry to read of..."
    - Gene Ginley

Patrick J. Clarke Sr., 58, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., died Friday evening, Feb. 1, 2019, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Raymond T. and Jane Ellen Bingham Clarke of Ashley and was a graduate of Hanover High School, Luzerne County Community College and attended Misericordia University.

He was a logistic specialist for a local courier service and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Leo the great Council 12089 and its 4th degree Bishop Hafey Assembly.

Pat was an avid Notre Dame, Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees fan and enjoyed traveling to South Bend, Ind., for Notre Dame games. He would often cheer on his nephews at their Hanover Area wrestling matches, one of his favorite past times. Patrick loved his dogs, cooking and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond, Kevin and Ellen Clarke.

In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Clarke Jr., Hanover Twp.; fiancee, Lisa McNeill, Hanover Twp.; Lori Cormier, mother of his son; siblings, Kara Rowley and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; Thomas Clarke and his wife, Jennifer, Hunlock Creek; Mary Holmgren and her husband, Paul, Hanover Twp., Colleen Kinney and her husband, Keith, Easton, nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. His cousin, the Rev. Brian Clarke, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019
