Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patrick J. Clarke Sr., 58, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., died Friday evening, Feb. 1, 2019, at home.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Raymond T. and Jane Ellen Bingham Clarke of Ashley and was a graduate of Hanover High School, Luzerne County Community College and attended Misericordia University.



He was a logistic specialist for a local courier service and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Leo the great Council 12089 and its 4th degree Bishop Hafey Assembly.



Pat was an avid Notre Dame, Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees fan and enjoyed traveling to South Bend, Ind., for Notre Dame games. He would often cheer on his nephews at their Hanover Area wrestling matches, one of his favorite past times. Patrick loved his dogs, cooking and playing golf.



He was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond, Kevin and Ellen Clarke.



In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Clarke Jr., Hanover Twp.; fiancee, Lisa McNeill, Hanover Twp.; Lori Cormier, mother of his son; siblings, Kara Rowley and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; Thomas Clarke and his wife, Jennifer, Hunlock Creek; Mary Holmgren and her husband, Paul, Hanover Twp., Colleen Kinney and her husband, Keith, Easton, nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. His cousin, the Rev. Brian Clarke, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.



Visit

Patrick J. Clarke Sr., 58, of the Newtown section of Hanover Twp., died Friday evening, Feb. 1, 2019, at home.Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Raymond T. and Jane Ellen Bingham Clarke of Ashley and was a graduate of Hanover High School, Luzerne County Community College and attended Misericordia University.He was a logistic specialist for a local courier service and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Leo the great Council 12089 and its 4th degree Bishop Hafey Assembly.Pat was an avid Notre Dame, Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees fan and enjoyed traveling to South Bend, Ind., for Notre Dame games. He would often cheer on his nephews at their Hanover Area wrestling matches, one of his favorite past times. Patrick loved his dogs, cooking and playing golf.He was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond, Kevin and Ellen Clarke.In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Clarke Jr., Hanover Twp.; fiancee, Lisa McNeill, Hanover Twp.; Lori Cormier, mother of his son; siblings, Kara Rowley and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; Thomas Clarke and his wife, Jennifer, Hunlock Creek; Mary Holmgren and her husband, Paul, Hanover Twp., Colleen Kinney and her husband, Keith, Easton, nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley. His cousin, the Rev. Brian Clarke, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to service time Tuesday.Visit www.lehmanfuneralhome.com for additional information. Funeral Home Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre

689 Hazle Ave.

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

(570) 822-4634 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close