Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Crawford. View Sign

Paul J. Crawford, 49, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Born Nov. 30, 1969, in Hunlock Creek he was a son of the late Paul J. and Marguerite Nilon Crawford.



P.J. was a 1987 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and earned his undergraduate degree from Wilkes University and master's degree in organizational management from Misericordia University.



P.J. proudly served our country as a soldier of the United States



P.J. was a design engineer for Commonwealth Telephone Company for several years before accepting a position as a police officer of the City of Wilkes-Barre in March 2008. P.J. was an enthusiastic fan of Notre Dame football, all things Irish, John Wayne westerns, and Bruce Springsteen.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dog.



P.J. will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Heather Chadwick; their son, Jake Declan Crawford, who was everything to him; sister, Molly and her husband Robert Richardson, Harleysville; brother, Michael and his wife Jessica Crawford, Hunlock Creek; nieces, nephews, Murry, CPT Price, and other family and friends.



A celebration of P.J.'s life and visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday with a prayer service to be led by the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, Wilkes-Barre Police Department chaplain, at 4 p.m. from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.



Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the at , or the Gary Sinise Foundation serving veterans, first responders and their families at



Memories and condolences may be shared with P.J.'s family at

Paul J. Crawford, 49, of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.Born Nov. 30, 1969, in Hunlock Creek he was a son of the late Paul J. and Marguerite Nilon Crawford.P.J. was a 1987 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and earned his undergraduate degree from Wilkes University and master's degree in organizational management from Misericordia University.P.J. proudly served our country as a soldier of the United States Army for four years during the Gulf War era; he earned the rank of sergeant.P.J. was a design engineer for Commonwealth Telephone Company for several years before accepting a position as a police officer of the City of Wilkes-Barre in March 2008. P.J. was an enthusiastic fan of Notre Dame football, all things Irish, John Wayne westerns, and Bruce Springsteen.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dog.P.J. will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Heather Chadwick; their son, Jake Declan Crawford, who was everything to him; sister, Molly and her husband Robert Richardson, Harleysville; brother, Michael and his wife Jessica Crawford, Hunlock Creek; nieces, nephews, Murry, CPT Price, and other family and friends.A celebration of P.J.'s life and visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday with a prayer service to be led by the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, Wilkes-Barre Police Department chaplain, at 4 p.m. from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the at , or the Gary Sinise Foundation serving veterans, first responders and their families at www.garysinisefoundation.org Memories and condolences may be shared with P.J.'s family at www.celebratehislife.com Funeral Home McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service

142 South Washington Street

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701

(570) 823-4567 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close