Peter J. Dziekan Jr., 78, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Dziekan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Hanover Twp. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenberg.
Calling hours are from 9 a.m. until Mass time in the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2019