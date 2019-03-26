Peter J. Dziekan

Peter J. Dziekan Jr., 78, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Hanover Twp. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenberg.

Calling hours are from 9 a.m. until Mass time in the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2019
