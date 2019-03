Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Philip Frank Castellino, 63, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born Oct. 30, 1955, in Pittston, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Carmella Tuminelli Castellino.



Phil was a 1973 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following school, he spent the better part of 38 years working for Balester Optical as an optician.



Phil treasured spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants, New York Yankees and Penn State Athletics. In his spare time, Phil enjoyed tinkering in woodworking. Last but certainly not least he always appreciated a good game of chance with "The Pennsylvania Lottery."



Surviving are his son, Phillip Castellino and wife, Kelly, West Pittston; daughter, Virginia and husband, Dwight Sterling, Philadelphia; sisters, Frances Norris, Pittston; Maria and husband, George Gavalla, Slatington; Michelle Castellino, West Pittston; nephews, Jimmy and wife, Nicole Norris; and Carmen Castellino and wife, Simone; nieces, Danielle and husband Brad Green, Jessica Norris, Carly Gavalla and Casey Gavalla, grandchildren, Ava, Amara, Philip and Gianna and aunt, Grace Castellino.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Castellino, brother-in-law, James Norris; and nephew, Frank Castellino.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's name to: , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. .



Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending should be at the funeral home no later than 8:30 a.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Interment services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Phil will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.For further information, or to express your condolences to Phil's family, please visit

