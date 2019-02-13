Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Phyllis A. Zambeto Evan passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, after complications from several recent surgical procedures.



She was born April 22, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre and grew up in the Shavertown/Back Mountain area. Most recently, she resided in Hanover Twp.



Phyllis attended Catholic schools in her youth and spent much of her adult life as a waitress in several well-known area restaurants. Most recently, until her retirement, she worked at Geisinger Hospital South as a help desk operator. She enjoyed helping patients by sharing a joke and a smile.



Phyllis was independent, witty and strong minded. She also had a very charming and compassionate way about her. She loved to put a smile on someone's face and to make them laugh. She always maintained a great sense of humor, despite facing many hardships throughout her life. She was loved deeply and will be sincerely missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by daughter, Diane M. Hemsley; father, Samuel J. Zambeto Sr.; and most recently, brother, Samuel J. Zambeto Jr., in October 2018.



She is survived by her mother, Shirley E. McDermott Zambeto, Allentown; son, Joseph S. Hemsley and wife, Michele, Shavertown; daughter, Melissa A. Vitale and husband, Chris, Hughestown; grandchildren, Tony, Nathan and Gina Hemsley and Kara Vitale; sister, Sandra Zambeto and wife, Donna; JoAnn Huntington and husband, Jeff, all in Allentown area; and Eve Van Scoy, Seminole, Fla.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.



Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.



568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE

Luzerne , PA 18709

