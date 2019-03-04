Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rayford Andrew Petroski. View Sign

Rayford Andrew Petroski of Dallas passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.



Born June 27, 1937, he was the son of the late Andrew and Amelia Bay Petroski. He graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, and retired from the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company as a "master pipe fitter" and was a life member of AFL-CIO Local 406.



Ray followed in death his brother, Andrew; sister, Constance (Patty); and is survived by his sister, Debbie Higgins.



Ray will be missed by his loving wife, Ann (Gavin); his sons, Dr. Ray, Francis, Michael, John; grandchildren and his buddy, Moochie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Therese's Church, Shavertown. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Special thanks to all medical professionals who provided excellent care to Ray during his difficult times.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the .

