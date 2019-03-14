Raymond F. Golightly of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
|
Born July 12, 1941, in Kingston, he was a son of the late John and Bertha Shaver Golightly.
Raymond attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools, and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a truck driver and mover by Lavelle's Express, Wilkes-Barre, for 25 years, and by Pepsi Cola, Wilkes-Barre, for five years, until retiring.
He was a member of the American Legion, Wilkes-Barre, and the St. Paolina Club, Wilkes-Barre. Ray enjoyed the outdoors and fishing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Sharon Kingeter, in 1992; granddaughter, Trisha Romanouski; son-in-law, Billy Carey; and sisters, Joan O'Day and Gertrude Lingle.
Surviving are her daughters, Sheryl Turner and her husband, Gino, Summit Hill; Shelly Carey, Plains Twp.; and Janene Johnson, Nanticoke; son, Raymond John Golightly, Wilkes-Barre; grandson, Michael Romanouski; brothers, John Golightly Jr., Plymouth; Ralph Golightly and his companion, Helen, Nanticoke; and Bruce Golightly and his wife, Doreen, Plymouth; and sister, Jane Antonitis, Wilkes-Barre.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2019