Raymond Francis Kennedy, 67, of Plains Twp., passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his private residence surrounded by his loving family.



Born on Sept. 29, 1951, in Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre, Raymond was a child of the late Edward Sr. and Eleanor Thomas Kennedy.



He attended Coughlin High School but left prior to graduation to join the U.S. Army. Raymond served his country during the Vietnam War stationed in Korea. He was attached to the Engineer Heavy Equipment Operation to use bulldozer to plow over landmines to give our troops a safe path to follow.



Returning home, he began work as a contractor with P&R builders, and started his own company Ray K Construction. For over 30 years he has been improving, building and remodeling homes in this valley until his retirement.



When he was not working, Raymond was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, camping and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and showing them natures wonders. Ray even loved to take his granddogs, Lucy, Moe, and Baxter, for a walk through the woods.



Raymond was a proud member of the Plains Twp. Italian Club and the Owl's Club of Hazleton.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Constantino and Elizabeth "Boo" Kennedy; brothers, Edward Jr. and Kevin Kennedy.



Surviving are his former wife and friend, Deborah Kennedy, Plains Twp.; daughter, Kristie Vaccaro and husband, Ron, Plains Twp.; son, Raymond Jr. and fiance, Jill Hall, Plains Twp.; granddaughters, Karlie, Kali and Keria Kennedy, all of Plains Twp.; sister, Patsy Filipowich and her husband, Stephen, Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Erwine Hospice and an exceptional nurse, Joyce, for the compassion she showed Raymond over the last days. Thank you, Joyce, for everything.



A celebration of Raymond's life/Irish wake will be held from 2 p.m. until the lights go out Saturday at Plains Italian Club, 95 Union St., Plains Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to : Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service Office (01/10), 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.



Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.





55 Stark St

Plains , PA 18705

