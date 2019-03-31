Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond J. Bergeron, 50 , of Dupont, passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack Wednesday afternoon, March 27, 2019 in Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, New York.



Born in Lewiston, Maine, Ray was the son of Richard Bergeron and the late Marie Ouellette.



Ray graduated in 1988 from Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, and was then employed as a heavy equipment transportation specialist.



Ray was always enjoying the outdoors. He had a love for riding his Harley Davidson any second he had. Ray had a way of always gathering the family for cook outs and celebrations of all kinds. If you were in his home at any point, he was feeding you whether you wanted it or not. He cared deeply about each of the connections he made. Ray was one of a kind and will be truly missed for the rest of our days to come.



Surviving are his wife, Theresa Bergeron; two sons, Dillon and Justin Bergeron; step-daughter, Lizz Raffa and her fiancé, Chase Bowman; and step-son, Eddie Koda; his father, Richard and step-mother, Marianne; Raymond's three older brothers, Rick and his wife, Tamra, Randy and his wife, Lori; and Ron; along with his step-sister, Doreen, and step-brothers, Steve and Tony, amongst a number of nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Family and friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Theresa and the family.



