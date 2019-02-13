Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond "Ray" L. Fedor, 84, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born May 14, 1934, Ray was the son of Leo Fedor and Mary Lupcho Fedor



Ray attended Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, and joined the Pennsylvania U.S.



His unit was activated in September of 1950 and was assigned to the 109th Field Artillery, 1st Battalion, 28th Division. On the way to basic training at Camp Atterberry, Indiana, his unit was involved in a train wreck when the Spirit of St. Louis crashed into the rear of the troop train on Sept. 11, 1950. Thirty-three soldiers died and Ray was one of the 278 soldiers injured in the crash.



In the Army, Ray specialized in electronics at Fort Sill, Okla. After basic training, his unit departed for Germany from Hampton Roads Navy Base in Virginia. The unit arrived in Bremerhaven and was stationed in Dillingen at a Kaserne formerly used by German SS Troops. The unit returned state-side via Fort Dix, N.J., Ray was honorably discharged May 14, 1953.



Early in his career, Ray owned and operated a radio and television repair shop and was subsequently employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot, starting in the Electronics Branch as a bench technician. At Tobyhanna, he also worked in the Special Projects Branch, Quality Assurance Division, Electronics Division Laboratory and the Automated Systems Division.



In the Automated Systems Division, he was promoted to Program Technician and then to Chief in the Support Operations Branch.



After 28 years of service in these roles, Ray was transferred to the United States Army Test Measurement and Diagnostic Division, Huntsville, Ala. As division chief of the North East Region, a tenant activity at Tobyhanna, Ray was responsible for providing electronic support to military installations in a seven-state area, with mobile and fixed site teams at Fort Dix in New Jersey and Fort Devens in Massachusetts.



Ray retired in October 1990 and owned and operated Grandpa's Workshop on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre with his wife, Mary, until he closed the business in 2016.



Ray was very active in his community, church and fraternal organizations. While his children were growing, he was a member of the Civic League and the Five Points Athletic Association in East End. Ray was an assistant leader and leader for Pack and Troop 93 as well as Explorer, Post 93.



In the '60s, he served in the Civil Defense Brigade. A member of Parish Council, the Altar and Rosary Society and School Guild, Ray was a member of many event and fundraising committees supporting the parish community of Holy Savior Roman Catholic Church and its associated primary school. He was a faithful lector for weekly Mass.



Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus Wilkes-Barre Council 302 and the Bishop William J. Hafey Assembly of the Fourth Degree. In Council 302, he was a past grand knight and a past financial secretary. In the Hafey Assembly, he was a past faithful navigator. Ray also served the Knights of Columbus as Faithful District Deputy for the North East Region.



Proud of his Slovak heritage, Ray was a member of the Slovak Citizens Club and the Slovak Heritage Society of North East Pennsylvania, both in Wilkes-Barre. Ray was also a member of the National Wine Society, Electric City Chapter, Scranton.



Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rose Clarke Fedor, daughter of Eugene Peter and Mary Drury Clarke, of East End, Wilkes-Barre.



Ray and Mary were married on May 23, 1953, and shared 58 years of married life, raised six children together, and were blessed with nine grandchildren prior to Mary's death on Jan. 15, 2011.



Ray was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fedor; son-in-law, Salvatore Dumas; and his grandson, Michael Dumas.



He is survived by his step-brother, Leo Fedor; and step-sister, Nancy Fedor, both of Plains Twp.



In life, Ray loved to travel, enjoyed cooking, learning about wine, flower gardening, and spending time with his family.



He will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son, Ray Fedor and wife, Marie Fedor, Nuangola; grandson, Ray Fedor, Wilkes-Barre; son, Gary Fedor and wife, Bonnie Fedor, Atglen; granddaughter, Sarah Fedor, Harrisburg; and granddaughter, Catherine May, husband, Brandon, and great-granddaughter, Audrey Rose, Honey Brook; daughter, Mary Lou Dumas, Pocono Summit; granddaughter, Christine Roberts, husband, Dwayne and great-granddaughters, Brynn and Adalie, Pittston; and granddaughter, Maggie Dumas, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Susan Fedor and grandson, Adam Fleig, Ashburn, Va.; granddaughter, Laura Nix and husband, Steven, Hickory, N.C.; and granddaughter, Amanda Fleig, Manassas, Va.; daughter, Lynda Michaels and husband, Frank, Bloomsburg; and daughter, Anne Jacobs and husband, Greg, Harding.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Roman Catholic Church, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Slovak Heritage Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 5004, Station "A," Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18710-5004,



Condolences can be sent to the family at





