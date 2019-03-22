Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Bower. View Sign

Richard J. Bower, 76, of Kingston, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Richard was born in Williamsport on Feb. 25, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bower. He graduated from St. Boniface High School.



Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was self employed in many different industries. Rick was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and a businessman who influenced many lives in a positive way. He will be remembered by all for his kindness and generosity. All anyone had to do was ask and he was ready to help.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy; brother, Robert; and sister, Joan Kennedy.



Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Charmain, of 36 years; sons, Jeffery and wife, Lori; and Richard and wife, Amy; brothers, James and wife, Cindy; and Joseph and wife, Judy; four grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Rick shared a special bond with his nieces, Devon and Sherri, as they shed a special light on his life.



Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. Tanya Olaviany of Courtdale United Methodist Church officiating. The interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to St. Vincent's De Paul Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or .



