Rita A. Dirvonsky, 86, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 10, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Theresa Holovack Ferris.
Rita attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools and was a housewife and homemaker all of her life. She was a member of Holy Saviour Church, Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger, and currently a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Dirvonsky, on Dec. 23, 2010; son, Frank Dirvonsky, on April 11, 2009; daughter, Rita Kasteleba, on June 30, 2018; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Kasteleba; sisters, Irene Dorris and Marion Kolesa; and brother, John Ferris.
Surviving are her son, David Dirvonsky and daughter, Clare Dirvonsky, both of Plains Twp.; grandson, Daniel Kasteleba, Plains Twp.; great-grandchildren, Cole Christopher Kasteleba and Kerri Ann Kasteleba; sister, Theresa Prebola, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, state Route 115, Bear Creek.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019