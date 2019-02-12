Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rita A. Dirvonsky, 86, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 10, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Theresa Holovack Ferris.



Rita attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools and was a housewife and homemaker all of her life. She was a member of Holy Saviour Church, Wilkes-Barre, until its closure and merger, and currently a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Dirvonsky, on Dec. 23, 2010; son, Frank Dirvonsky, on April 11, 2009; daughter, Rita Kasteleba, on June 30, 2018; granddaughter, Carrie Ann Kasteleba; sisters, Irene Dorris and Marion Kolesa; and brother, John Ferris.



Surviving are her son, David Dirvonsky and daughter, Clare Dirvonsky, both of Plains Twp.; grandson, Daniel Kasteleba, Plains Twp.; great-grandchildren, Cole Christopher Kasteleba and Kerri Ann Kasteleba; sister, Theresa Prebola, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Kenneth Seegar, pastor, officiating.



Interment will be held in Holy Trinity Cemetery, state Route 115, Bear Creek.



Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



For information or to leave Rita's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com

20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

