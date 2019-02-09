Robert A. Bobeck, 84, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Gino Merli Veterans Center. Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late John and Stella Krzywicki Bobeck.
Bob was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1953, and attended Mansfield University on a football scholarship. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Washington, D.C., serving as a presidential honor guard to then President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
He retired from UGI Corporation, Hunlock Creek, after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Local Union 262 and the Kingston Legion, Post 395. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards, loved attending his grandchildren's sporting activities and was an avid Penn State and Notre Dame fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Louis and Daniel; and sisters, Olga Mizgala and Joan Sromovski.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Barbara Wallace; children, Brenda, Swoyersville; Barbara Yankosky and husband, Wayne, Larksville; Robert Jr. Bobeck, Royersford; and Brian Bobeck and wife, Dawn, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Alexa and Tyler Yankosky, Robert III, Madison and Natalie Bobeck and Matthew and Kaitlyn Bobeck; sister-in-law, Mrs. Daniel Bobeck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennet St., Luzerne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. until the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his memory, to the , https://www.alz.org/pa.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 9, 2019