Robert "Bob" Berlew, 84, of Avoca, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family.Born in West Pittston, on Oct. 1, 1934, he was the son of the late David and Helen Clifford Berlew. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1952.Following high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy . He was retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a member of Avoca Jolly Boys. Bob was also a faithful member of St. Mary's Church, Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca.He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, who will always be remembered for his love, kindness, wonderful sense of humor and amazing pie and dessert baking skills.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary; and his brother, David "Botch" Berlew.Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley; sons, Robert and his wife, Kathleen, Duryea; James, Avoca; and Michael and his wife, Erin, West Pittston; daughters, Marie Burns and her husband, Joseph, Avoca; Leigh Recupero and her husband, Anthony, West Pittston; and Donna O'Malley and her husband, Austin, South Carolina; grandchildren, Maria Recupero English and Nancy Recupero, Todd and Ryan Burns, and Shaylyn, Erin, and Grace Berlew; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Family and friends are asked to go directly to church Wednesday morning.Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, or Queen of the Apostles Parish Social Concerns, Avoca.

406 Susquehanna Ave

West Pittston , PA 18643

