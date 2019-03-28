Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cronauer. View Sign

Robert Cronauer, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Upper Darby, he was the son of the late Frances Meehan and Edmond Meehan,



He attended Mackin School Special Education Program and later worked for many years in the Workshop for Special Needs, Wilkes-Barre.



Robert was well know in his South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood. He always had a smile and a nickname for those he came across. He enjoyed the Lawrence Welk Show, singing along with his records and the radio and his doll collection.



He was preceded in death by brothers, Nicholas Cronauer, Edmond Meehan Jr. and William Meehan.



He will be sadly missed by his sister, Cathy Stempleski and husband, Dan; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Jean Cronauer.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



A visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens at Wyoming Valley for there care and compassion shown to our brother, Robert.

617 Carey Ave.

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702

