Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Banellis. View Sign





Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Donald C. and Phyllis Krofchik Banellis. Robert was a member of the last graduating class (1967) of Northeast High School, Pittston, and was a former member of the Jenkins Twp. Lions Club. He was also member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.



Prior to retirement, Robert worked for Scranton Craftsman in the compliance department and previously he was co-owner of R&W Transport, Pittston. During retirement, he was the owner of Twisterz Ice Cream, Dupont.



Robert volunteered at the local food kitchens serving those in need and St. John the Evangelist Church annual bazaar.



Robert enjoyed gardening in his yard, attending NHRA drag racing events and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.



Robert is survived by brothers, Donald J. Banellis, Port Griffith; Paul Banellis and wife, Angela, Pittston Twp.; nieces, Samantha M. Banellis; Kristine Smyla and husband, Brian; Samantha H. Banellis; and Marissa Syno.



A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



For directions, or to leave condolences, please visit

Robert D. Banellis, 69, of Port Griffith, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.Born in Pittston, he was a son of the late Donald C. and Phyllis Krofchik Banellis. Robert was a member of the last graduating class (1967) of Northeast High School, Pittston, and was a former member of the Jenkins Twp. Lions Club. He was also member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.Prior to retirement, Robert worked for Scranton Craftsman in the compliance department and previously he was co-owner of R&W Transport, Pittston. During retirement, he was the owner of Twisterz Ice Cream, Dupont.Robert volunteered at the local food kitchens serving those in need and St. John the Evangelist Church annual bazaar.Robert enjoyed gardening in his yard, attending NHRA drag racing events and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey.Robert is survived by brothers, Donald J. Banellis, Port Griffith; Paul Banellis and wife, Angela, Pittston Twp.; nieces, Samantha M. Banellis; Kristine Smyla and husband, Brian; Samantha H. Banellis; and Marissa Syno.A blessing service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith). Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.For directions, or to leave condolences, please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com Funeral Home Baloga Funeral Home, Inc.

1201 Main Street

Pittston , PA 18640

570-655-7333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close