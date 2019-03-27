Robert G. Byle, 60, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Born Feb. 20, 1959, in Kingston, he was a son of Eleanore McNulty Byle and the late George D. Byle.
Robert served our country as a sailor in the U.S. Navy for six years in the late 70s and early 80s. He retired from the construction trade after receiving disabling injuries.
Robert will be greatly missed by his mother, Eleanore; daughter, Amie Byle, Kingston; sister, Linda R. and her husband, Robert R. Brittain, Mountain Top; nephews, Dr. Jeffrey, his wife, Dr. Kristy, and their daughters, Kenzie and Kearyn Brittain, Charleston, S.C.; Dr. Kevin, his wife, Dr. Laura, and their daughter, Georgia Brittain, Lexington, S.C.; and Dr. Alex Brittain, Charlotte, N.C.; and other family and friends.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held Friday with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. A committal service with military honors and burial at sea will be performed by the U.S. Navy.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the scholarship fund at St. Jude's School, 422 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
