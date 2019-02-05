Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Hagen. View Sign

Robert "Bob" Hagen, 82, a resident of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Evelyn Zurenda Hagen, with whom he celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Jan. 9, 2019.



Born Aug. 6, 1936, in Scranton, Robert was the son of the late Harold and Winifred Devaney Hagen. Raised in Kingston, Bob attended the former Kingston High School, and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania Military Institute, Chester.



A U.S.



Interested in cars his entire life, Bob was a drag racer in his youth and was a record holder at several local tracks in the A Sports Modified Class. His passion for cars led him to sell antique and classic automobiles. One of his Cadillacs was featured in the movie "American Gangster," in which Denzel Washington rode in, and he also sold a classic car to Hollywood comedian, Scoey Mitchell.



Bob was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. He also held membership with the Sierra Club for 30 years; the North Branch Land Trust, Dallas; the Luzerne County Historical Society; and was a past member of the Antique Automobile Club of America.



Bob possessed a great, Irish sense of humor, and he had the ability to tell his grandchildren the wonderful tales of the "misadventures" of his life. He adored his son and daughter and was so proud of their accomplishments and the wonderful adults they became, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart and he would beam with pride whenever he spoke of them.



In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Bob is survived by his son, Jeffrey Hagen and his wife, Beth; and their children, Shane, Ryan and Sara Hagen; his daughter, Jennifer Hudock and her husband, Joseph, and their children, Samantha, Abigail and Adam Hudock; his brother, James Hagen, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating. Those who will be attending the Funeral Mass are asked to assemble directly in the church on Thursday morning.



For information, or to send the Hagen family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made, in Bob's memory, to the North Branch Land Trust, 251 Huntsville-Idetown Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704.





Robert "Bob" Hagen, 82, a resident of West Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home.He leaves behind his loving wife, Evelyn Zurenda Hagen, with whom he celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Jan. 9, 2019.Born Aug. 6, 1936, in Scranton, Robert was the son of the late Harold and Winifred Devaney Hagen. Raised in Kingston, Bob attended the former Kingston High School, and was a graduate of the Pennsylvania Military Institute, Chester.A U.S. Army veteran, Bob honorably served his country for two years as a military police officer under the jurisdiction of USARPAC in the Pacific Theatre. Following his military service, Bob gained employment as a sales representative for Gibbons Brewery, a family business.Interested in cars his entire life, Bob was a drag racer in his youth and was a record holder at several local tracks in the A Sports Modified Class. His passion for cars led him to sell antique and classic automobiles. One of his Cadillacs was featured in the movie "American Gangster," in which Denzel Washington rode in, and he also sold a classic car to Hollywood comedian, Scoey Mitchell.Bob was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. He also held membership with the Sierra Club for 30 years; the North Branch Land Trust, Dallas; the Luzerne County Historical Society; and was a past member of the Antique Automobile Club of America.Bob possessed a great, Irish sense of humor, and he had the ability to tell his grandchildren the wonderful tales of the "misadventures" of his life. He adored his son and daughter and was so proud of their accomplishments and the wonderful adults they became, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart and he would beam with pride whenever he spoke of them.In addition to his wife, Evelyn, Bob is survived by his son, Jeffrey Hagen and his wife, Beth; and their children, Shane, Ryan and Sara Hagen; his daughter, Jennifer Hudock and her husband, Joseph, and their children, Samantha, Abigail and Adam Hudock; his brother, James Hagen, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating. Those who will be attending the Funeral Mass are asked to assemble directly in the church on Thursday morning.For information, or to send the Hagen family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made, in Bob's memory, to the North Branch Land Trust, 251 Huntsville-Idetown Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, PA 18704. Funeral Home Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home

1442 Wyoming Ave

Forty Fort , PA 18704

(570) 287-8541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close