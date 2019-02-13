Robert Joseph Zekoski, 66, of Pocono Lake, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Robert was born in Kingston, on Jan. 9, 1953, and was the son of Clement and Marguerite Zekoski.
He graduated from Wyoming Area High School and attended King's College.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and recreational competition shooting. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association. He also took great pride in his garden.
He retired several years ago from a longstanding career in industrial lighting sales.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Gerald Zekoski.
In addition to his parents, Bob is survived by his daughters, Jessica Stambaugh and her husband, Thomas, Swoyersville; and Allison Tigue and her husband, Kevin, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Emma and Ella Stambaugh, and Declan and Hayden Tigue; and his sister, Jeanette Kretchick and her husband, Thomas, Wyoming.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 13, 2019