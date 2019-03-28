Robert K. Cragle, 85, of Muhlenburg, Union Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 12, 1934, in Hunlock Creek, he was a son of the late Stanley and Esther Gensel Cragle. He attended the Shickshinny schools early in life and later in New York state, where the family lived for a time.
Robert was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the U.S. Navy. He married the former Arlene Lanning on March 10, 1955, and they have resided in Muhlenburg since 1957.
Mr. Cragle was employed as an agent by Prudential Insurance Company for 26 years until his retirement in 1989.
He was a member of Sylvania Lodge 354, Free and Accepted Masons, Shickshinny, was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Cragle.
Surviving is his wife, Arlene; sons, Robert M. Cragle, Register; and Jeffrey A. Cragle and his wife, Eva, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Erin Whitesell and husband, Dane; Jeffrey R. Cragle; Robert A. Cragle; and Michelle Yarnell and husband, James; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Ryder and Ruby Whitesell and Isabella Cragle; a sister, Jean Keller, Orangeville; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing and time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. C. Glen Neely, pastor of Reyburn Bible Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery.
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 28, 2019