Rosemarie Hogan, 87, of Pittston, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at home.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hogan.



Born July 19, 1931, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret Wascavage Tighe.



She graduated from Pittston High School and worked as a clerk for the railroad.



Surviving are a daughter, Bridget Snopkowski, Pittston; four grandchildren, Bridgette Hagen and husband, Andrew, Skaneateles, N.Y.; Erin Spain and husband, Mickey, Scranton; Siobhan Maloney and husband, Jason, Scranton; and Michael Snopkowski, Pittston; 12 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Caroline, Erin, and Patrick Hagen; Michael Santorsa and wife, Taylor; Aidan Santorsa, Liam and Seamus Hailstone; Jakob Snopkowski, William, Andrew, and Shane Maloney; two sisters, Elizabeth Tighe, Pittston; and Patricia Bryan, Jessup; a brother, James Tighe, Duryea.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Stanley Snopkowski; two sisters, Margaret Tighe and Ann Moses; two brothers, Leo and George Tighe; and a lifelong friend, Mary Grace Gaughan.



The funeral will be held Monday from Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, 575 N. Main St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston. Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

