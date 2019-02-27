Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell C. Daubert Jr.. View Sign





Born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Russell C. Daubert Sr. and Elizabeth Sweitzer Daubert.



Russell retired from the United States Post Office, Wilkes-Barre, where he worked in the maintenance department.



He loved spending time with his family and was very involved with both his son and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed listening to his radio and always carried it with him. Russell was also very proud of achieving the rank of an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian Faulls Daubert; grandson, Robert Conway III; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Daubert.



Left to cherish his memory is son, Russell C. Daubert, III; daughter, Carole Conway and husband, Robert Jr.; grandchildren, Kerry Ann; Russell IV and wife, Carri; and Mark and wife, Keri; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Alyssa and Seanna; and Elaine's brother, Carl "Butch" Steinbrenner.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be the Rev. James Quinn.



Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Smith Health Care for the wonderful care Russell received.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Boy Scouts of America. P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX, 75038.

Russell C. Daubert Jr., 90, of Mountain Top, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

