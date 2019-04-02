Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. Bezdziecki. View Sign

Ruth M. Bezdziecki, 91, formerly of Hudson, passed peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, while under the compassionate care of Mercy Skilled Nursing and Personal Care Center, Dallas.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 18, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Bednar Martin.



Ruth attended local schools and was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1945.



Upon leaving school, she was employed as a seamstress by Gort's manufacturing. A short time later, Ruth married Albert Bezdziecki and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage. They began to raise their family and Ruth stayed at home to run the household and care for their children.



Ruth was a past member of St. Joseph Church, Hudson, were she participated in church and bazaar activities. She was a current member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp.



Ruth was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, Albert Bezdziecki; her sisters, Doris Martin and Elizabeth Martin; and great-grandson, Charlie Poulin.



Ruth is survived by daughters, Judith Palka and her husband, Edward, Shavertown; Marie Hoinski and her husband, John, Plains Twp.; son, John and wife, Mary Lou, Hudson; brother, Louis Matin and his wife, Eileen, Arizona; sister, Lucille Millon, N.J.; grandchildren, Ned Palka; Tamara Palka; Matthew and Nathan Skiro; William and Katelynn Bezdziecki; and great-grandchildren, Autumn and Hunter Palka, Roslyn Tokach, and Cylana and Mirko Morin; and niece, Ruth Landers, New Jersey.



A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Chapel of the Mercy Care Center, Dallas.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by the Rev. Richard Rojas. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hudson.



Memorial contributions in Ruth's name, may be made to Mercy Center, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.



Condolences can be sent to family at

