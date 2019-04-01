Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Virginia Gensel Chervenitski. View Sign

Ruth Virginia Gensel Chervenitski, 100, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Ruth was born April 18, 1918, in Shickshinny, to Clark Fox and Mary Etta Sherwood Gensel. She was the youngest and last surviving of 11 children.



She graduated from Shickshinny High School, Class of 1936. Each year she attended the Shickshinny All-Class Reunion in Sweet Valley. This past year was her 82nd reunion.



As a teenager, she worked for Hazleton Ice Cream Store and for the local dentist, Dr. Martin. Later on, she was the bookkeeper for her husband's coal hauling business, Chervy's, and the Wyoming Valley West School District. She belonged to St. Stephen's Women's Club and worked the food stand for Plymouth Little League.



She was preceded in death by her husban, John J. Chervenitski, on July 26, 1970; brothers, Franklin, Alem and James; sisters, Myrtle, Daisy, Naomie, Florence, Beatrice, Martha and Gertrude; grandsons, Lee Truskowski and Marc Chervenitski.



Surviving are children, John C. Chervenitski and wife, Beatrice; Mary Ann Truskowski and husband, Ronald; Richard Chervenitski and wife, Jacqueline; Margaret Bolesta and husband, Leonard; nine grandchildren, Yvette Bolesta Viercinski and husband, Stanley; Amy Truskowski Simmons and husband, James; Gregory Bolesta and wife, Stacey; Melissa Truskowski; Gary Bolesta and wife, Angela; Richard Scott Chervenitski; Collette Bolesta Heffelfinger and husband, Keith; Steven Chervenitski; Kimberly Chervenitski; three step-grandchildren, James Jr. and Elizabeth Simmons; Kenny Johnson and wife, Debra; 18 great-grandchildren, Adam, Lynn and Jillian Viercinski; Lauren and Derek Heffelfinger; Marc Jr., Madeline and Thomas Chervenitski; Austin, Hunter and Brooke Chervenitski; Kera and Wyatt Simmons; Gregory, Cole,Vance and Noah Bolesta and a step-great grandchild: Derek Johnson and wife, Lyndsey; step-great-great-grandson, Zane; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Twp.



Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.



