Sandra M. Cronan, 47, of Monroe Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Middletown, Conn., on May 12, 1971, she was a daughter of Eugene and Sandra J. Gyle Koons.



She was a graduate of Hanover High School and was currently enrolled in Grand Canyon University, where she was close to getting her master's degree.



Sandra had a heart of gold and a smile for everybody. She loved spending time with her family, especially the joy of her life, her youngest son, Daniel Amos Jr. She was an avid couponer and enjoyed going on vacation to the shore.



Left to cherish her memory are parents, Eugene and Sandra J. Gyle Koons; sons, David A. Donovan Jr. and Daniel Amos Jr.; daughter, Deschene Donovan; and brother, Daniel Cronan Jr. and wife, Kristina.



Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services handled private arrangements for the family.



