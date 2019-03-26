Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Loretta Bordley. View Sign

Sarah Loretta Bordley, 76, of Trucksville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home.



She was born in Felton, Del., a daughter of the late Charles and Loretta Brown Quail. Sarah was employed for many years as a seamstress in the local garment industry, having worked at Kingston Fashions and Leslie Fay. She was also employed at JC Penney and the Office of Urban Development.



Sarah was preceded in death by a son, Levar Lee Bordley; and by her brother, Charles Quail Jr.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Bordley Sr. and by her children, Sharon E. Bordley, Plains Twp.; Norma Celeste Bordley-Lane and her husband, Duane, Reidsville, N.C.; and Norman Bordley Jr., Dupont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cory Gallant, Krystle R. Bordley, Norman Bordley III, Shamalai Thomas, Niya C. Bordley, Tavares Jones and Janiika Adams; great-grandchild, Laia Williams; nieces and nephews.



Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. James H. Breese, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate.



Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.



