On Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, Sheila Spaide, of Fairview Twp., Mountain Top, dearest sister, aunt, sister-in-law and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 72. As Sheila would say she "got out of Dodge."



Sheila was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre.



Her family and friends meant more to her than dark chocolate and snow and she loved each of us more than words. She was the most selfless person and we were all blessed to have her in our lives.



She always had her brother, Al's, best interest at heart and would talk to him for hours. She shared a deep bond with her nurses' aides that took exceptional care of her.



She even kept a spot in her big heart for her nieces' dogs. Sheila claimed she didn't like dogs, but she was always stocked up with their favorite treats. Saturdays with Aunt Sheila will always be remembered for the tremendously fun lunches we each shared with her.



Aunt Sheila was a mother to each one of us and she always said she never had kids because we were her children. We wish we had more time with her and we loved her very much. Aunt Sheila was a cornerstone of our family and she will forever be in our hearts.



Sheila was preceded in death by her mom, Eleanor; dad, Nelson; brother, George; sister-in-law, Mary; and nephew, Jeff.



She is survived by her brother, Al and wife, Cookie; nieces, Michelle, Sherry and Nicole; niece, Colleen and her companion. Bill; niece, Kelly and her companion, Ryan; nephew, Michael and his wife, Tricia; great-nieces, Hailey and Lily and Caitlin and her husband, Connor.



The funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday from McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in Baptist Tabernacle Church, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mountain Top Ambulance Association or The Baptist Tabernacle, 63 Division St., Wilkes-Barre.



Think Snow!

