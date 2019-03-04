Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Cohen. View Sign





Born in Norfolk, Va., and growing up in Scranton, she was the daughter of Jacob and Hattie Lipson Kaufman, of blessed memory. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Upon marrying Harry Cohen, her loving husband of 53 years, she moved to Wilkes-Barre where they reared their three children. She was the bookkeeper of Harry's business, Eagle Oil Service, until his retirement, while also being an outstanding homemaker and mother. Living in Wilkes-Barre and later residing at the Gateway Apartments, Edwardsville, she also spent many winters in Florida. She was a member of Temple B'nai B'rith and the Jewish Community Center of Wilkes-Barre, where she spent time with her friends sharing lunches, playing Mah Jong, participating in exercise classes and other activities.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Murray Kaufman, Scranton.



She will be sorely missed by her children, Lisa Rubin (Harold), Bensalem; Barbara Cohen (partner, Philip Friedman), Forty Fort; David Cohen (Melba), Shavertown; granddaughters, Karen Brennan (Thomas) Buckingham and Jill Wichner (Matt) Holland; great-granddaughters, Emily Brennan and Halle Brennan.



Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating. Interment will follow in Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Shiva will be at from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at The Woodlands Inn and Resort, Wilkes-Barre.



Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at the Birches of Newtown, the aides of Trusted Care and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care, love, and medical expertise.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL; the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061; or the .



For information, visit the funeral home website at

Shirley Cohen, 96, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Newtown, where she had been residing since June 2018.Born in Norfolk, Va., and growing up in Scranton, she was the daughter of Jacob and Hattie Lipson Kaufman, of blessed memory. She was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Upon marrying Harry Cohen, her loving husband of 53 years, she moved to Wilkes-Barre where they reared their three children. She was the bookkeeper of Harry's business, Eagle Oil Service, until his retirement, while also being an outstanding homemaker and mother. Living in Wilkes-Barre and later residing at the Gateway Apartments, Edwardsville, she also spent many winters in Florida. She was a member of Temple B'nai B'rith and the Jewish Community Center of Wilkes-Barre, where she spent time with her friends sharing lunches, playing Mah Jong, participating in exercise classes and other activities.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Murray Kaufman, Scranton.She will be sorely missed by her children, Lisa Rubin (Harold), Bensalem; Barbara Cohen (partner, Philip Friedman), Forty Fort; David Cohen (Melba), Shavertown; granddaughters, Karen Brennan (Thomas) Buckingham and Jill Wichner (Matt) Holland; great-granddaughters, Emily Brennan and Halle Brennan.Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating. Interment will follow in Temple B'nai B'rith Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Shiva will be at from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday; and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at The Woodlands Inn and Resort, Wilkes-Barre.Shirley's family would like to thank the staff at the Birches of Newtown, the aides of Trusted Care and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care, love, and medical expertise.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL; the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061; or the .For information, visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com Funeral Home Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre

348 S. River St

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

(570) 822-1210 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.