Stephanie B. Herold, 96, of Hanover Twp., passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.



Born Aug. 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Yefko Kochan and the wife of the late Carl P. Herold Sr.



She attended Hanover schools, but was graduated from Nanticoke High School.



When she was employed full time, she became the energizer bunny who baked two cakes and three pies in addition to cleaning the house top to bottom on the weekends. She was employed in the garment industry most of her life. After retiring from Glen Lyon Appearl, she was Steffie, the friendly receptionist at the Senior Citizens Center in Nanticoke.



She will be greatly missed.



Surviving are a son, Carl and his wife, Jane, Hanover Twp.; daughter, Elaine, Pittston Twp.; nephews, Francis Grout and his companion, Ruth, Upper Saddle River, N.J.; Thomas Winarski, Laflin; Ronald Winarski, Nanticoke; one great-nephew; two great-nieces; one great-great-niece; one great-great-great-nephew; and finally her feathery companion, JoJo, who was music to her ears.



Per Stephanie's request, she will be cremated and there be no viewing.



A celebration of her life will be held in August.



Arrangements are by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.

87 Washington Ave

Plymouth , PA 18651

