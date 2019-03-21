Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theda Mae Cragle. View Sign

Theda Mae Cragle, 66, of Shickshinny, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home.



She was born in Wilkes-Barre on June 15, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Gersham and Margaret Keiper Hoyt.



Theda was a member of the Huntington Mills Church of Christ, which was dear to her heart.



Her family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed cooking, reading and tending to her flower garden.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Kevin Cragle; and sisters, Connie Dymond and Shirley Zajkowski.



Theda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Cragle Sr.; daughter, Sherry O'Connor and her husband, Mike; son, Gary Cragle Jr. and his wife, Shannon; daughter-in-law, Vicki Cragle; brothers, Gersham, Glenn, Leonard and Oscar Hoyt; sister, Bonnie Goodrich; grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Cody, Miranda, Katelynn, Brody, Luke and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. David Berlin, pastor, officiating.



Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.



Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



