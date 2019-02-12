Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theodore "Ted" M. Baggett, 58, passed away at his home, after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.



Born March 13, 1960, in Bristol, he was the son of Blanche Augustinski Baggett and the late Edward Baggett Jr. He was a graduate of West Side Technical Institute and was a member of Plymouth Christian Church.



Ted was an avid golfer, played horseshoes and he enjoyed bowling on Saturdays.



A great memory of his was when he took a personal trip to the Grand Canyon. He drove across the country, rode a mule named Twinkie to the bottom of the canyon and camped at the bottom overnight. He considered his trip one of the greatest adventures of his life.



Ted was a loving son, brother, uncle, father and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are his daughter, Alyssa Bealla and her husband, Plymouth Twp.; mother, Blanche Baggett, Edwardsville; brothers, Edward Baggett III, Jenkins Twp.; Ronald Baggett, Luzerne; and Daniel D. Bagget (Margaret), Swoyersville; best friend and "brother," Fred Warman, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Adam, Alexis, Addison, Jacob, Lucas and Blake; and nephews, Steven, Ryan, Alton, Matthew, Nathan and Joshua.



Memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. David Quesenberry of Plymouth Christian Church officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Carverton Cemetery, Carverton.



Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the service Friday at S.J. Gronktowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



530 W Main St

Plymouth , PA 18651

