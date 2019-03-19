Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Anzalone. View Sign

Theresa Anzalone of Pittston entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019.



Born in Dunmore on Oct. 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria Grazia Cali Anzalone.



Theresa retired from the garment industry, where she worked until retirement. In her spare time, she liked to garden, cook and bake, but mostly she loved hosting family gatherings at her home with her brothers, sisters and extended families.



Everyone who knew her, loved her. She was a person of dignity and respect and a devoted Catholic. She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Cataldo, Paul and Sam Anzalone, and sisters, Isabel Falzone, Sarah Maruzzelli and Mary Anzalone.



Surviving are her beloved nieces, nephews, goddaughter, cousins and friends.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



There will be no public viewing hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.



Entombment services will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Theresa's name, to Mercy Center Skilled Nursing and Personal Care (Misericordia), 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.

